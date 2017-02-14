These Are The Lovers Who Are Likely To Get Engaged On Valentine's Day

By Hollie Borland, 14th February 2017, 12:35

Here are the names of women who are likely to get engaged on Valentine's Day - and the names of the men who are likely to pop the question!

If your name is Amy, Emma, Gemma or Lisa, or maybe Lee, John, Craig or Michael then this might be the most romantic Valentine's Day you'll ever have. 

Because if your name makes the list, then you might be getting engaged today. 

Picture | iStock

We know, it may sound a little far fetch but some serious science has gone into the making of that list. At least that's according to You & Your Wedding . They've calculated the names of the people who are most likely to pop the question, and those who are likely to say yes. 

Researchers looked at the average age of brides and grooms in the UK and then deducted the average engagement time. 

Bear with us. 

To find out the exact names, they then looked up the names that were most popular at the time when those people were born. This turns out to be between 1980 and 1984.

Here's the list. Okay, brace yourself...

Girls who are likely to say 'yes':

  1. Sarah
  2. Laura
  3. Gemma 
  4. Emma
  5. Rebecca
  6. Claire
  7. Victoria
  8. Samantha
  9. Rachel
  10. Amy 
  11. Jennifer
  12. Nicola 
  13. Katie
  14. Lisa
  15. Kelly
  16. Natalie
  17. Louise
  18. Michelle
  19. Hayley
  20. Hannah

Boys who are likely to pop the question:

  1. Christopher
  2. James
  3. David
  4. Daniel
  5. Michael
  6. Matthew
  7. Andrew
  8. Richard
  9. Paul
  10. Mark
  11. Thomas
  12. Adam
  13. Robert
  14. John
  15. Lee
  16. Benjamin
  17. Steven
  18. Jonathan
  19. Craig
  20. Nicholas

Have you got a Valentine's Day engagement story? Let us know!

