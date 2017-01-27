Idris Elba Is Looking For A Date For Valentines Day

Here's how you can apply to be the acting hunk's Valentine this year...

Worried about being lonely this Valentines day?

Then don't because you could be in with the chance of having the date of a lifetime with none other than Idris Elba.

The Luther hunk is offering one lucky person the chance to have a date with him and it's all for a good cause!

All proceeds raised will go to charity W.E Can Lead which supports school girls in Sierra Leone.

The selection will be done by a raffle, so the more tickets you buy the more chance you'll have of bagging the date with Idris.

Will YOU be my Valentine? I promise, you can order whatever your heart desires. All for a good cause. To #WIN ... https://t.co/6WN0OECPUt pic.twitter.com/YFlPI3djKt — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 11, 2017

So what will the date entail?

Well, the web page promoting the date says "Join Idris Elba for some quality time over the most delicious meal of your life

"Feel all the feelings that go along with being Idris’ Valentine (it won’t actually be Valentine’s Day, but Idris will make you feel like it is)"

To enter the raffle for the date of a lifetime visit the website here.