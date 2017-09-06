WATCH! Awkward Moment Weatherman Breaks Wind During Live Report

We've all been there, you're in polite company when you suddenly feel a little bit, ahem, windy.

You try to hide it but you struggle with your poker face act and out it comes.

That is exactly what happened to this weatherman except he was on TV with millions watching.

The moment was caught on video by viewer Heller32658 to their Youtube page and can be heard laughing throughout the clip.

Weatherman Breaks Wind LIVE on air Viewers were left laughing after spotting the sly move by the weatherman FOR HEART 00:33

Star of the video is WPMI Chief Meteorologist Chris Dunn who begins the report normally as he says: “You get one or two of those isolated spots on Saturday. Same thing for Sunday through 5pm.

"A fairly quiet weekend..."

Then we see that although the weather may be quiet this video is not.

Mr Dunn appears to pause then takes a step backwards and leans forward before a squeaky noise is heard.

He then continues going through the forecast, casually pointing at the map behind him.

Oh god! We can't even imagine the embarresem