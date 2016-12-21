White House Staff Pranked President Obama With Snowmen

President Obama hates snowmen. So what do the White House staff do? Use them to creep him out in the Oval office, that's what!

It doesn't matter who you are, you always need to have your wits about you incase you fall victim to a prank. That's what happened to President Barack Obama.

It's no secret that the President has a fear of snowmen. He once told People Magazine: "There's a whole kind of Chucky element to them. They're a little creepy."

Do you want to build a snowman? ☃ A photo posted by The White House (@whitehouse) onDec 16, 2016 at 5:26pm PST

And when his wife Michelle Obama joked that she would put one in their bedroom, Mr Obama told her point blank that he'd move out. But that didn't stop the White House staff giving him a fright in his last days in office.

Official White House photographer Pete Souza explained the prank on his Instagram feed.

He said: "For the past three weeks, there have been four snowmen on display in the Rose Garden.

"We've been joking that we should move the snowmen a few feet closer to the Oval Office every day to see if anyone noticed.

"Then we realised the snowmen were too heavy to easily lift.

"But finally this morning before the president came to the office, some helpful staff - I won't say who - moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval."

Another snowman from yesterday. Yes he enjoyed the prank. See previous post for the backstory. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) onDec 17, 2016 at 9:25am PST

Once the figures had been put in place, Souza took a photograph of the unsuspecting President with the snowman creeping over his shoulder through the window.

Shortly after, the photo appeared on the official White House Instagram feed with the caption "do you want to build a snowman?" It was only then did Mr Obama realised he'd fallen victim to the prank.

Don't worry though, according to Souza, he saw the funny side of the joke and "he enjoyed the prank."

Thank goodness. You don't want to go around upsetting the President!