Fans Left Divided After Chilling 'Diana: In Her Own Words' Documentary Makes Shocking Revelations

By Rume Ugen , 7th August 2017, 12:30

The documentary, aptly titled 'Diana: In Her Own Words' was initially met with backlash from critics who claimed that airing the intimate tapes were an invasion of her privacy.

Diana Documentary Asset

Comments

Viewers have taken to Twitter to air their views after an explosive documentary about the Princess of Wales unveiled some shocking revelations.

The two-hour programme saw Diana talking in depth about her troubled marriage to Prince Charles on tapes recorded by her speech coach Peter Settelen, during private sessions at her home in Kensington Palace between 1992 and 1993.

The documentary, aptly titled 'Diana: In Her Own Words' was initially met with backlash from critics who claimed that airing the intimate tapes were an invasion of her privacy.

Read more: Camilla Reveals Charles Loves Acting Out THIS Story For Prince George At Bedtime 

Despite network bosses being urged to pull the plug on the programme, it finally aired on Sunday night, and it's safe to say it's left fans divided.

While some were left reeling at producers for exploiting the Princess' private conversations, other applauded the network for showing her in such a candid light and insisted the programme only made them love her more.

Meanwhile, the controversial programme made shocking claims throughout as Lady Di divulged on her life and loves.

Throughout the documentary, she spoke on her frosty relationship with the royals, feeling isolated and her battle with bulimia. 

Diana also expressed how she felt when she realised that Charles was having an affair with Camilla, while also admitting her own dalliances as a result. 

Play

Prince Harry and Prince William Talk About Diana

00:36

The documentary is just one of many that have been made to commemorate the untimely death of the Princess, who died following a fatal car crash in Paris twenty years ago on August 7th 1997. 

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred station:

Go

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter