Fans Left Divided After Chilling 'Diana: In Her Own Words' Documentary Makes Shocking Revelations
The documentary, aptly titled 'Diana: In Her Own Words' was initially met with backlash from critics who claimed that airing the intimate tapes were an invasion of her privacy.
Viewers have taken to Twitter to air their views after an explosive documentary about the Princess of Wales unveiled some shocking revelations.
The two-hour programme saw Diana talking in depth about her troubled marriage to Prince Charles on tapes recorded by her speech coach Peter Settelen, during private sessions at her home in Kensington Palace between 1992 and 1993.
The documentary, aptly titled 'Diana: In Her Own Words' was initially met with backlash from critics who claimed that airing the intimate tapes were an invasion of her privacy.
Read more: Camilla Reveals Charles Loves Acting Out THIS Story For Prince George At Bedtime
Despite network bosses being urged to pull the plug on the programme, it finally aired on Sunday night, and it's safe to say it's left fans divided.
While some were left reeling at producers for exploiting the Princess' private conversations, other applauded the network for showing her in such a candid light and insisted the programme only made them love her more.
Feel like I'm overhearing a conversation I shouldn't be listening to. But can't help turning away either. #dianainherownwords— Daniel O (@Daniel_TKB1) August 6, 2017
Can't comprehend why #channel4 broadcasting #dianainherownwords It's just so wrong, haven't press caused enough suffering to this family?!— Lily (@Lilypopcat) August 6, 2017
I really wanna watch #DianaInHerOwnWords but feel like it's almost a betrayal since the tapes were never made to be shown to the public?— Con Con (@Nagginsnnotions) August 6, 2017
#dianainherownwords stuffy BBC could never delivered a doc like this. Top marks C4.— mathew muckle (@MathewMuckle) August 6, 2017
If Diana never wanted these recordings made public she wouldn't have made them. She secretly wanted the world to know #dianainherownwords— Sarah (@Pink_n_Sparkly) August 6, 2017
#dianainherownwords stuffy BBC could never delivered a doc like this. Top marks C4.— mathew muckle (@MathewMuckle) August 6, 2017
Meanwhile, the controversial programme made shocking claims throughout as Lady Di divulged on her life and loves.
Throughout the documentary, she spoke on her frosty relationship with the royals, feeling isolated and her battle with bulimia.
Diana also expressed how she felt when she realised that Charles was having an affair with Camilla, while also admitting her own dalliances as a result.
Prince Harry and Prince William Talk About Diana
00:36
The documentary is just one of many that have been made to commemorate the untimely death of the Princess, who died following a fatal car crash in Paris twenty years ago on August 7th 1997.
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred station:
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: The best feel good music
Don't Miss
Gallery Pregnant Celebs: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting His Fourth Child!
Gallery New Celebrity Parents
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Martine McCutcheon Has A Drastic New Hair Cut
Gallery Best Celebrity Pictures
Gallery New Celebrity Couples: Rio Ferdinand And This TOWIE Star Make Their Romance Public
Gallery Celebrity Mini-Mes: Famous Parents And Their Little Doubles
Gallery Celebrity Tattoos: Stars Getting Inked
Gallery Celebrity Engagements: Stevie Wonder Is Set To Marry His Third Wife
Gallery Celebrity Splits: Harry Styles splits from Tess Ward
Join Heart Bingo Today!
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Heart's Feel-Good Songs
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Local
Win With Heart
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments