BREAKING: The Duchess of Cambridge has gone into labour

Kate Middleton was accompanied by Prince William as they made their way to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where she will give birth to their third child.

Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess has been admitted to the central London hospital in a statement released shortly after 8.20 am.

The couple do not yet know whether the gender of the baby, who will be the new fifth in line to the throne, is a boy or a girl.

Once news of the birth has been announced on the official Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram accounts, a bulletin notice declaring the birth will go on display on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

