These Are The Names That Experts Have Tipped For Kate And William's New Baby!

Today the exciting news was announced by Kensington Palace that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant again!

This will be her and Prince William's third child and sibling to Prince George, 5 and Princess Charlotte, 2. It is also huge news as the little one will replace Prince Harry as fifth in line to the throne when born.

The news broke earlier than the palace may have planned due to Kate's severe morning sickness meaning she had to cancel a Royal engagement in London today.

Once the announcement was made people across the land have been quick to guess what the new royal might be called and bookies are already calling the odds on the favourite choices.

Bookmakers Betfred have revealed the odds on their top guesses for what the new arrival will be named, so if you're feeling lucky here are the ones that could come out on top...

Arthur and Henry -10/1

Alice and Victoria -10/1

Elizabeth - 16/1

Phillip - 16/1

Diana – 20/1

Charles – 33/1

Camilla 100/1

Carole 100/1

Taking the top spot for the girls names are classic English names Alice and Victoria and the favourite for a boy are the traditional royal names of Arthur and Henry.

Other top ranking monikers include the names of members of William's family including Elizabeth and Phillip, the name of the Queen and her husband both at 16/1. This is followed by Diana, the name of William's late mother the Princess of Wales at 20/1.