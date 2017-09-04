These Are The Names That Experts Have Tipped For Kate And William's New Baby!

4 September 2017, 14:44

Royal Baby Name Predictions

Today news broke that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child.

Today the exciting news was announced by Kensington Palace that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant again!

This will be her and Prince William's third child and sibling to Prince George, 5 and Princess Charlotte, 2. It is also huge news as the little one will replace Prince Harry as fifth in line to the throne when born.

Prince William and Kate with Prince George and Pri

The news broke earlier than the palace may have planned due to Kate's severe morning sickness meaning she had to cancel a Royal engagement in London today. 

Once the announcement was made people across the land have been quick to guess what the new royal might be called and bookies are already calling the odds on the favourite choices.

Read More: The Duchess Of Cambridge Is Pregnant With Baby Number Three!

Bookmakers Betfred have revealed the odds on their top guesses for what the new arrival will be named, so if you're feeling lucky here are the ones that could come out on top...

Arthur and Henry -10/1

Alice and Victoria -10/1

Elizabeth - 16/1

Phillip - 16/1

Diana – 20/1

Charles – 33/1

Camilla 100/1

Carole 100/1

Taking the top spot for the girls names are classic English names Alice and Victoria and the favourite for a boy are the traditional royal names of Arthur and Henry.

Other top ranking monikers include the names of members of William's family including Elizabeth and Phillip, the name of the Queen and her husband both at 16/1. This is followed by Diana, the name of William's late mother the Princess of Wales at 20/1.

Trending on Heart

Adam Thomas Neighbours asset

Is Ryan Thomas About To Swap Coronation Street For Ramsey Street?

Corrie

Viewers Think Michelle Keegan Has Returned to 'Corrie'!

Megan McKenna wows fans with her singing voice

WATCH: TOWIE Star Megan McKenna Blows Fans Away With Amazing Singing Voice
Liam And Cheryl Reveal Their Top Baby Names And Th

Liam Payne Wants Another Baby Before Marrying Cheryl

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Massive search' for men swept off rocks in Cornwall

President Trump's ham-fisted Twitter response to North Korea threat alienates China

MP: Give children Armed Forces lessons to improve recruitment

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News