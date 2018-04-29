It's lucky number seven! Happy Anniversary Kate and William!

By Beci Wood

It's crazy to think it's been seven years since we were all glued to our TV screens watching Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge tying the knot.

The royal wedding was a spectacular affair at Westminster Abbey, viewed by millions across the globe and attended by celebrities including Victoria and David Beckham and Sir Elton John.

Read more: Seven of the most beautiful royal wedding dresses ever

Credit: Getty

Kensington Palace toasted the landmark date by tweeting a photograph of William and Kate together on their special day.

Seven years ago today - thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary! pic.twitter.com/u8QN4DxOi7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2018

Since April 29th 2011, the couple have been busy travelling the world on royal duties and expanding their family.

Credit: Getty

Prince George arrived first on 22nd July 2013 before welcoming Princess Charlotte on 2nd May 2015.

Credit: Getty

Baby Prince Louis Arthur Charles arrived just last week.

Credit: Getty

And it's not long until royal wedding fever strikes again as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to get married in less than three weeks.

Credit: Getty

Who will be there and what will Meghan wear? We really can't wait!



