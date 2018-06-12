Meghan Markle slammed for breaking royal dress code

Meghan Markle dress 2

The Duchess of Sussex has come under fire for breaching royal dress code rules at the recent Trooping The Colour.

Being Royal means living an incredible lifestyle full of castles, tiaras and travelling the world but with the luxury comes a lot of criticism.

Under a month after marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has already been slammed for her apparent breach of royal dress codes at the Queen's Birthday Celebrations.

Royals are required to keep their shoulders covered at official engagements and Meghan broke this rule in her blush pink Caroline Herrera dress.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their way to Buckingham Palace | Picture: PA

These royal rules might be the case, but it's unlikely that Meghan would have worn an outfit to Trooping the Colour that the Queen wasn't ok with.

But it didn't stop Royal fans taking to Twitter to have their say on the matter...

Although it wasn't all negative and some people loved that Meghan has been pushing the royal boundaries...

Meghan seems to be giving Royal traditions a modern twist already and her fans are loving it! But what do you think?

 

