Meghan Markle baffles fans with her new 'English' accent

6 July 2018, 10:48

Meghan markle headshot

The Duchess of Sussex has raised eyebrows after appearing to speak with an English accent just two months after marrying Prince Harry.

People are convinced that Meghan Markle has started speaking with an ENGLSH accent.

A newly surfaced video from when Meghan joined the Queen on an engagement on June 14th, shows the former Suits actress having a chat with fans. 

However, people were quick to notice something very different about the 36-year-old Duchess' voice... she seems to be rapidly losing her American accent.  

People were quick to comment on the video and their opinions on her new voice were very divided.

After being fully immersed in British culture, not to mention all of those elocution lessons she's probably had, we can totally understand why Meghan might be sounding more and more English by the day.

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Booking a holiday

Ryanair is charging some passengers an extra £20 to book a flight

Aviation agency recruiting drive for 'no deal' Brexit takes off

UK productivity slips in early 2018 - official data

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News