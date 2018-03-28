Meghan Markle could lose her American accent once she becomes a royal

It's believed the former Suits actress is undergoing elocution lessons to sound more British ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

Royal insiders have revealed Prince Harry's fiance, Meghan, 36, is on a "crash course" with a trusted coach to whip her into shape before the royal wedding on May 19.

The much-needed princess training will see the actress attempt to ditch her American accent and favour english terms.

"Meghan is on a crash course with a trusted coach used by the royals," a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

"First on the list is silver service - she must be able to tell a fish knife from her butter knife, know how to handle seafood, drink soup and so on.

"There'll be no stone unturned as in less than 12 weeks all eyes will be on her - there is no room for error.

"Elocution lessons will also feature. Meghan's American twang will be softened and toned down. But more essential is her switching to British terminology - she simply cannot be 'taking out the trash' and 'wearing pants'."

It's not the only coaching Meghan has been receiving either, as it's claimed she's also been getting royal advice from Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.