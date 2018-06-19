Meghan Markle looks sensational at Royal Ascot alongside The Queen and Prince Harry

All eyes were on Meghan Markle's outfit as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first appearance at Royal Ascot.

It might have been the Duchess of Sussex's first Royal Ascot but she made a bold fashion choice by wearing a a flamboyant black and white Philip Tracey hat and white Givenchy coat.

The former Suits actress turned to her favoured designer and Givenchy artistic creative director, Claire Weight Keller, as she stepped out in a long sleeved white collared midi dress with lace detailing.

Meghan was seen waving to the crowds alongside Prince Harry and Sophie Countess of Wessex as they participated in a royal carriage procession.

Is expected to present the winning trophy with Prince Harry for the 4.20pm race, the St James' Palace Stakes.

The Queen's decision to invite her grandson and his new wife is another signal that Meghan is well and truly part of the royal family, and this is the first time both Harry and Meghan have attended the event.