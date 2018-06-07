This plus size model looks the spitting image of Meghan Markle
7 June 2018, 11:59
A plus size model claims that she's constantly being compared to Meghan Markle.
There's been countless women describing themselves as a 'Meghan Markle lookalike' over the past few months - but this one really deserves a tiara.
Plus size model Erica Lauren bears an uncanny resemblance to the former Suits actress, and after posting a side-by-side comparison selfie with Meghan, 36, people are agreeing.
So I haven't said too much about all these #meghanmarkle comparisons that people keep making but since I'm about to sit down and get caught up on this #royalwedding and all, I might as well share! thanks @lifeandstyleweekly for the mention I'm putting the article links up in my story now Tell me, what do YOU think? ... ... #Repost from @lifeandstyleweekly - Can you spot the real #MeghanMarkle? Link in bio for more doppelgängers of the royal-to-be that will have you doing a double take! : Instagram
The picture which she posted on Instagram to her 177k followers, received over 5,500 likes and a whole heap of flattering comments.
One user wrote: "Wow you could be twins. The resemblance is uncanny", whilst another put: "That's amazing! Twins!"
Some even drew likeness to Jennifer Lopez, with one writing: "Beautiful! But actually you have an uncanny look to The gorgeous Jenifer Lopez in the 90’s and early 2000 years. Wow!"
Just chillin' in Venice, having a photo shoot, in a bikini, with people walking around, and then posting the pic on social media...Who am I right now lol. If you know me you know I would never have done that just 2-3 years ago. I didn't love my body and I was afraid of anyone thinking that I thought I could be a model. You never know how different things might be in your future! Happy Friday! @allgoodthingstv @beccaetcswim #celebratemysize #beyou #everybodyisabeachbody
Speaking about the comments she received, Erica told INSIDER: "I find Meghan stunning so I'm extremely flattered.
"I can’t necessarily deny there are some similarities."
The actual Meghan Markle worked as a calligrapher before finding fame on hit TV drama Suits as Rachel Zane. After being introduced to Prince Harry, 33, through a friend, the two hit it off straight away and were engaged less than two years later.
Meghan wed Harry on May 19th at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, and the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to honeymoon later this year.
But you don't need to go to California to meet women who look like Meg. Heart spoke to a charity worker from Manchester who also looks incredibly similar to Mrs. Prince Harry.
