Here's How Prince George's First Day At School Will Unfold

The young Prince's new school has compulsory ballet lessons...but homework is optional!

We remember the day Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince George into the world like it was yesterday!

So we can't believe he's already big enough to be starting school today!

The four-year-old arrived at his new school hand in hand with his dad, the Duke Of Cambridge and was photographed greeting his new teacher.

George's mummy the Duchess of Cambridge was nowhere to be seen after insiders hinted she would be too unwell to attend his first day because she is still suffering the effects of severe morning sickness.

Of course, being a royal doesn't mean you attend any old school and the little prince who is third in line to the throne will be attending the super swanky St Thomas' Battersea in London.

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea with his father The Duke of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/B7TgcRA3Ve — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

Attending a super exclusive school means that Will and Kate probably won't be heading to Marks and Spencer to buy George's school shirts. Instead, the school uniform can only be purchased in department store Peter Jones in Sloane Square.

Usual after school clubs for five year old include art club, team sports and the like but at St Thomas' Prince George will be able to join a debating team despite being only 5 years old. Might we see the young royal on University Challenge one day?

He will also be offered the chance to participate in extra curricular activities such as Italian, pottery, fencing or even songwriting.

Alongside his main subjects which will include maths, english and science Prince George will have to take compulsory ballet classes in which he will be then entered in for prestigious Royal Academy of Dance examinations. Very swish!

Despite this, all sounding absolutely fit for a royal, Will and Kate decision to send George here is quite controversial as royals don't usually attend mixed gender schools and opt for single gender schools instead.

So this means Prince George and Princess Charlotte (and the new arrival!) could be all at school together one day.