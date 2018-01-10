Your Questions About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Answered

When is the wedding, where is the wedding and will we get that longed for day off? Here's all your burning questions about the Royal nuptials answered...

It's been the hot topic on everyone's lips since it was announced in December and now 2018 is here it's finally the year of the royal wedding!

Prince Harry is engaged to wed American actress Meghan Markle, who you may know from the US lawyer drama Suits, and we are here to fill you in on ALL the details about the day as they are announced.

Who doesn't love a wedding, especially a royal one!

Will we get a day off for the royal wedding?

We do indeed have a day off for the royal wedding, but that's only because it's scheduled to be taking place on a Saturday so many will already be away from their desks anyway.

Good news if you fancy lining the streets to see if you can catch a glimpse of the royal couple!

When is the royal wedding?

On December 15th Kensington Palace announced that the wedding will be taking place on Saturday 19th May 2018 which is rumoured to be so the occasion doesn't clash with the impending arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Baby.

Where will the royal wedding take place?

The Queen has given her blessing for the couple to marry in St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. The gorgeous chapel will be the site of the ceremony but there is yet to be any further information on where the post-wedding festivities will take place.

However as the wedding is happening in he vast Windsor Castle, Berkshire, the reception will likely take place at a venue within its walls too.

Will the royal wedding be televised?

The answer hasn't been firmly confirmed yet but it's likely to be broadcast on TV as was Will and Kate's wedding back in 2011.

A whopping 24 million people worldwide tuned in to watch the last set of Royal nuptials and with such an interest around Harry and Meghan could their big day top this?

Who will Prince Harry and Meghan invite to the wedding?

The royal wedding guest list will be meticulously planned and the couple themselves may not actually have much of a say in it at all. When it comes to occasions like this there are lots of obligatory invites that need to be sent.

However, Meghan could invite her close friend Serena Williams, Suits co-stars including Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J. Adams as well as her BFFL Jessica Mulroney.

Picture: PA

Prince Harry is likely to invite his close friend, nightclub owner Guy Pelly, fellow ex-Army comrade James Blunt as well as potentially Barack and Michelle Obama.

Read More: Expert Reveals Why Meghan And Harry Will Have More Passion Than Kate And Will

Who will be bridesmaids at the royal wedding?

Traditionally, royal weddings only feature a maid of honour, flower girls and page boys and this is how William and Kate's wedding party did it. But as Meghan is American, where the tradition is to have a group of bridesmaids, who would be on her shortlist?

As mentioned before, her bestie is Canadian socialite Jessica Mulroney so she is the front runner to be Meghan's maid of honour filling Pippa's famous shoes from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding.

Picture: Instagram

Other friends that could make the bridal party cut are her fashion designer pal Misha Nonoo - who some say introduced Meghan to Prince Harry - as well as close friend Lindsay Roth of whom Meghan was a bridesmaid for previously.

It's also likely that Princess Charlotte and Prince George will follow Meghan down the aisle as flower girl and page boy following British tradition.

As always with weddings of this scale, all the details are still tightly under wraps, but with the countdown on until the big day we will be updating you with all the knowledge about the nuptials as they emerge - watch this space!