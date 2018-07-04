Prince Louis Christening: Who have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chosen as godparents?

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be carefully choosing godparents for new royal, Prince Louis.

So far the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have kept quiet around who will be the godparents of their third child Prince Louis.

The little prince was born on the 23rd April and is due to be christened at Chapel Royal, St James' Palace on 9th July - but who have Will and Kate potentially got in mind for godparent duties?

Potential godfathers...

David Jardine-Paterson

Picture: PA

The former Etonian and school friend of Prince William has been hotly tipped for the job.

His wife Emilia is godmother to Prince George and his younger brother JJ is an ex of Kate's sister Pippa so he knows the family very well.

Hugh Van Cutsem Jr

Picture: PA

A lifelong friend of Prince William from school and the son of Prince Charles' best friend, Hugh is very close to the royal family.

His daughter, Grace Van Cutsem (now 11), was the famous bridesmaid at Kate and Wills wedding who covered her ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Miguel Head

The outgoing private secretary of Wills is said to be the favourite for the role.

He has served the royal family for more than 10 years and took on the role as Prince William's private secretary in 2013.

Potential godmothers...

Tiggy Legge-Bourke

Picture: PA

The former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry is a favourite for the role of godmother.

She helped the boys through the trauma of the death of their mother and although hasn't worked for the royal family since 1999 has remained close to both princes.

Laura Lopes

Picture: PA

Laura is the child of Camilla Parker-Bowles from her first marriage to Tom Parker-Bowles and is therefore Prince William's step-sister.

Her daughter was bridesmaid for Kate at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2011.