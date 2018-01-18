Prince William Has Had A Drastic Hair Cut And Fans Are Shocked!

The prince has had a royal haircut that has left him looking very different!

Prince William has been famously balding for a while now, but he's a prince after all and we think he pulls it off well.

But he recently stepped out at a royal engagement at Evelina Children's Hospital in London sporting his new do, much to the surprise of many of his fans.

The second-in-line to the throne was sporting a brave buzzcut as he met young patients at the hospital and was taken on a tour around the site.

His wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, always makes headlines at public appearances thanks to her effortlessly chic dress sense and the flattering clothes she wears.

So we wonder if he's chuffed to be turning heads with his new hair cut!

As with many men of a certain age, balding is a problem for Prince William but we think this new haircut makes the most of his hairline and really flatters.

Could he be trying out a new look for the royal wedding?

Let us know what you think of the Duke of Cambridge's hair below...