Prince William 'Didn't Know What To Do' After Prince George's Birth

15 November 2017, 10:57

Kate and William

Prince William experiences the same feelings a lot of fathers do when they welcome a child.

During a recent royal engagement, The Duchess Of Cambridge revealed some of the struggles that her husband Prince William went through as a new father.

At the event she discussed the role of fatherhood and the feeling some dad's get of being a bit of a third wheel when mothers are bonding with their children in ways they can't such as breastfeeding.

During a discussion with a single dad called Billy from Chatham she explained some of William's struggles after her births. 

He told The Mirror: “She was saying William was sort of similar, I just wanted to let her know how Family Action have been there for me and I think they need more support."

Read More: Kate Middleton Has Been Named As The UK's Most Influential Style Icon

A volunteer for Hornsey Road Children's Centre which is where the visit took place spoke about a discussion she had with Kate about dads feeling left out and said: “I think it’s so important because dad’s sometimes get left out in the mix after the birth of a baby and they sometimes get sidelined.

“She seems genuinely very interested.”

Prince George

Prince William has always been a doting dad to both his children and it was he who took Prince George to his very first day of school at the prestigious Thomas's School Battersea.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Record numbers of EU workers in UK since Brexit

Sir Bradley Wiggins describes drug probe as 'a malicious witch hunt'

Government scraps £250m alternative to Operation Stack

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News