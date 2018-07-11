Princess Eugenie and boyfriend Jack Brooksbank wedding details: Location, bridesmaids and date revealed

Princess Charlotte will have a starring role in her cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding in October.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is over, so it feels like time for another royal wedding.

This time it is the turn of the Queen's granddaughter and daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie.

She is due to wed fiancé Jack Brooksbank on 12th October and here are all the wedding details you need to know about the big day.

Where is Princess Eugenie getting married?

St George's Chapel, Windsor | Picture: PA

The wedding will take place at the same location as Meghan and Harry's, in St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle on the 12th October 2018.

As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) February 2, 2018

When did Princess Eugenie get engaged?

Princess Eugenie's engagement ring | Picture: PA

The news was announced from the Royal Family's official Twitter page on 22nd January 2018.

Jack Brooksbank reportedly popped the question to Princess Eugenie during a recent trip to Nicaragua

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. pic.twitter.com/ct45JvDfbq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

Who is Jack Brooksbank?

He is the son of an accountant and a company director and was privately school educated as a boy. But he will be joining the ranks of the royal family as a commoner, following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and most recently, Meghan Markle, before him.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's official wedding portrait | Picture: PA

He was previously the manager of socialite night club and hot spot, Mahiki, and is now a brand ambassador for Casamigos Tequila which was co-founded by George Clooney.

Who will the bridesmaids be?

It has been confirmed Princess Charlotte will be a flower girl at her second cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Princess Charlotte, 4, will lead the flower girls on the big day and her brother Prince George will also have a special role as the page boy.

Princess Charlotte has been a flower girl for her Uncle Harry (above) and Auntie Pippa previously | Picture: PA

The young royals aren't the only famous children to follow Beatrice up the aisle as according to the Express, Robbie Williams daughter Theodora Rose, 5, will also be a bridesmaid.

Robbie and his wife Ayda Field are said to be close friends of both Eugenie and her sister Beatrice.

Can you watch Prinecss Eugenie's wedding on TV?

Unlike Meghan and Harry's wedding, it's unlikely that Princess Eugenie's wedding will be broadcast for the public.

Former royal butler, Grant Harrold, told the Express: “This wedding probably be a private affair similar to Princess Anne's second wedding as well as Princess Anne's children’s weddings".