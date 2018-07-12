Queen hints she's set to retire as Prince Charles prepares to become King

By Jon Hornbuckle

Royal commentators are speculating that the departure of Her Majesty's senior aides signals her withdrawal from the throne.

The Queen has given some of her biggest hints yet that she could soon step down from the role of monarch - as Prince Charles prepares to step in as King.

Royal commentators believe that the departure of Queen Elizabeth II's two most senior aides this week suggests that the monarch is preparing to step down, allowing Prince Charles to become King.

Steve Kingstone, the Queen's Media Secretary, and Sally Osman, the Director of Royal Communications, have recently assisted the Royal Family with the media frenzy surrounding Meghan Markle's absence from her wedding to Prince Harry.

Emerging reports suggest that the departing aides left due to their roles being merged into one - but speculation has been fuelled just one week after the government performed a dress rehearsal for the Queen's death under its code name, London Bridge.

Prince Charles joins the Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth II to watch the RAF flypast at Buckingham Palace (Credit - GETTY)

Royal fans were concerned for the 92-year-old Queen's health after she failed to attend a recent service at St Paul's Cathedral.

The Queen has been passing on a lot of her official duties to the younger generations of the Windsor family, and some are now speculating that PrinceCharles is hoping to make Camilla a Queen.

When Prince Charles married Camilla in 2005, he released a statement indicating that when he becomes King his second wife would not use the normal title of Queen Consort out of respect to the late Princess Diana.

But eagle-eyed Royal fans have noticed the mention of that agreement has since been removed from the couple's website.

Queen Elizabeth II took ascended the throne at at the age of 25 in 1952 and has become the UK's longest-reigning monarch (Credit - GETTY)

As the family prepare to celebrate Prince George's third birthday, there's also been numerous reports that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is set to remarry Prince Andrew.

It comes after the humanitarian and author was seen enjoying a laugh with the Queen at the Royal Ascot.