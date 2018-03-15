This Is The Chilling Speech The Queen Has Prepared In Case Of World War 3

By Alice Westoby

As Head of State, the Queen has to be prepared for every possible scenario, but we didn't expect she'd be THIS prepared.

When we are living our lives in our own personal bubbles it can be easy to forget that there's a lot going on it the world.

But all it takes is switching on the 6 o'clock news to snap out of it and see the sometimes worrying bigger picture, but we always hope the worst case scenario won't come.

But just incase we do find ourselves in another world war, the Queen is prepared.

It's a chilling thought, and one that we hope doesn't actually happen, but Lizzie already has a speech fully written for if the time comes.

It was actually written during the Cold War in 1983 but was made public in 2013 by the National Archives.

There are certain parts of the speech that are a bit outdated, such as one section that references her son Prince Andrew serving in the Navy - he is now retired - but the sentiment remains the same.

The speech is a chilling look into what could happen if things start to go wrong but also a reminder of what a stoic figure the Queen is and how long she has been the monarch.

From Left to Right: The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth), Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Winston Churchill, King George VI and Princess Margaret celebrating VE day at Buckingham Palace in 1945. | Picture: PA

She starts the speech remembering when her father broke the news of World War Two back in 1939:

"I have never forgotten the sorrow and the pride I felt as my sister and I huddled around the nursery wireless set listening to my father's inspiring words on that fateful day in 1939. Not for a single moment did I imagine that this solemn and awful duty would one day fall to me."

She ends it with an inspirational message to take care of one another during dark days:

"My message to you therefore is simple. Help those who cannot help themselves, give comfort to the lonely and the homeless and let your family become the focus of hope and life to those who need it.

As we strive together to fight off the new evil let us pray for our country and men of goodwill wherever they may be.

God bless you all."