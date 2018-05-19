Look how cute Princess Charlotte and Prince George look!

By Beci Wood

Princess Charlotte and her elder brother Prince George look adorable as they arrive for the royal wedding at Windsor Castle.

The bridesmaids - who also include Ivy Mulroney, 4, Remi Litt, 6, Rylan Litt, 7, Florence van Custem, 3, and Zalie Warren, 2 - looked picture perfect in white short sleeved dresses and floral headbands.

The Page boys - Japer Dyer, 6, John and Brian Mulroney, both 7 - all looked smart in darker suits.

Read more: First look at Meghan's dress