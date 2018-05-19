Look how cute Princess Charlotte and Prince George look!
19 May 2018, 12:39
Princess Charlotte and her elder brother Prince George look adorable as they arrive for the royal wedding at Windsor Castle.
The bridesmaids - who also include Ivy Mulroney, 4, Remi Litt, 6, Rylan Litt, 7, Florence van Custem, 3, and Zalie Warren, 2 - looked picture perfect in white short sleeved dresses and floral headbands.
The Page boys - Japer Dyer, 6, John and Brian Mulroney, both 7 - all looked smart in darker suits.
Several page boys and bridesmaids -- including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the children of Meghan Markle's friend -- carry her train as she walks down the aisle. #RoyalWedding https://t.co/OvLScRZ1ps pic.twitter.com/MtIQskDJKh— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2018