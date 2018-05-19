Holly Willoughby wears wedding dress to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married

19 May 2018, 15:16

holly Willoughby royal wedding

By Beci Wood

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby celebrated today's royal wedding in style - by wearing her old wedding dress!

The telly star looked great as she posed for pictures in her long white gown while sipping on champagne and waving British flags at a garden party.

 

Writing on instagram, she said: "She is soooooo beautiful... just a wedding day of dreams.... congratulations to Meghan and Harry xxxx "

And naturally Holly wasn't the only celebrity glued to the royal wedding in Windsor.

Fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly gave a running commentary on her thoughts of the ceremony and dress.

Birds Of A Feather actress Linda Robson was also overwhelmed by the occasion.

 

Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker was also online from the US giving her thoughts on Meghan and Harry's very special day.

 

 

Sarah, famed for her amazing sense of style, gave Meghan's bridal outfit the thumb's up writing 'Beautiful' on social media.

Comedian Kathy Griffin and singer Josh Gad also gave their rather funny opinions...

 

Meghan's TV family from Suits also sent the couple their congratulations.

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

