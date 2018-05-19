Holly Willoughby wears wedding dress to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married

By Beci Wood

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby celebrated today's royal wedding in style - by wearing her old wedding dress!

The telly star looked great as she posed for pictures in her long white gown while sipping on champagne and waving British flags at a garden party.

Writing on instagram, she said: "She is soooooo beautiful... just a wedding day of dreams.... congratulations to Meghan and Harry xxxx "

Credit: Getty.

And naturally Holly wasn't the only celebrity glued to the royal wedding in Windsor.

Fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly gave a running commentary on her thoughts of the ceremony and dress.

Elegant. Understated. Gorgeous dress. Every high street store in the land doing copies right now! — Lorraine (@reallorraine) May 19, 2018

Birds Of A Feather actress Linda Robson was also overwhelmed by the occasion.

Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker was also online from the US giving her thoughts on Meghan and Harry's very special day.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) onMay 19, 2018 at 5:47am PDT

Sarah, famed for her amazing sense of style, gave Meghan's bridal outfit the thumb's up writing 'Beautiful' on social media.

Comedian Kathy Griffin and singer Josh Gad also gave their rather funny opinions...

Happy. X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) onMay 19, 2018 at 4:13am PDT

Well, that was beautiful, although it sucks that the season six opener of “The Crown” has been spoiled for all of us now. #RoyalWedding — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 19, 2018

It’s a great day for gingers! #RoyalWedding — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 19, 2018

Meghan's TV family from Suits also sent the couple their congratulations.

What a lovely day!