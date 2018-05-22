Fans claim Jennifer Lopez wore Meghan's dress first in The Wedding Planner

Fans were quick to spot a similar dress to the Givenchy gown worn by the Duchess of Sussex, after rewatching the 2001 romantic comedy.

Royal watchers were quick to notice the similarities between the dazzling Givenchy dress worn by Meghan Markle on her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan's understated gown featured a boat neckline and was made from satin with a triple layered tulle underskirt, costing a reported £387,000.

It wasn't long before fans noticed it struck a striking resemblance to the one Jennifer Lopez wore in The Wedding Planner as her character Mary Fiore.

So..................................! What does it matter. Meghan Markle is 1,000 % more authentic and original than Jennifer Lopez ever will be. — FMulliganMKMMA (@MkmmaMulligan) May 22, 2018

Despite the similarities, Meghan's gown was a bespoke design by Givenchy's Claire Waight Keller.

The stunning creation took hundreds of hours to sew the designs, with experts washing their hands every half an hour to keep the material pristine.

The pure white gown featured a five-metre long veil, made from silk tulle with hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth countries.

The couture dress was made from a double-bonded silk cady with soft matt lustre and the colour was chosen by Meghan and the designer to bring a "fresh modernity", Kensington Palace said.

Meghan's veil was held in place by Queen Mary's diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, made in 1932 and lent by the Queen.