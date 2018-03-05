Meghan Markle Can’t Marry Prince Harry Until This Event Has Happened

Meghan Markle is set to wed Prince Harry on the 19th May but something important must happen first.

It's hard to believe that the royal wedding is only a matter of months away.

Before we know it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be headed to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for their nuptials, but in order for this to happen Meghan must be baptised this weekend.

St Georges Chapel, Windsor

A baptism is required by the Royal Family before Meghan can walk down the aisle with Prince Harry. Many in the Christian faith get baptised when they are young, often referred to as a Christening, but you can be baptised at any age.

Meghan's baptism will take place this weekend according to The Sunday Time and Meghan's parents are reported to be flying in for the special occasion.

Her father, Thomas Markle will be flying to London from his home in Mexico while her mother Doria Radlan will travel from her home in LA.

The baptism will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby and will likely take place within a private chapel inside Kensington Palace.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, is the highest ranking bishop in the Church of England

This official sign that Meghan is embracing the Church of England will mean alot to Prince Harry's family as his grandmother, the Queen, is head of the church.

Watch more royal videos below...