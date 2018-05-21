VOTE: Did you prefer Meghan's first or second dress?

The Duchess of Sussex dazzled in two stunning gowns on her wedding day but fans have been left divided. Which dress did Meghan wear better?

Meghan Markle looked picture perfect as she walked up the steps of Windsor Castle wearing a bespoke Givenchy wedding dress.

Meghan, 36, had chosen British designer Clare Waight Keller from Givenchy to design to her simple boat neck dress, featuring an intricately embroidered veil that paid tribute to the 53 nations of the Commonwealth.

The dress has an understated design with an underskirt in triple silk organza and a long flowing train, with a reported price tag of £387,000.

Even her husband Prince Harry was visibly emotional when telling her, "you look amazing" once he'd greeted her at the altar.

Meghan's first dress came to over £400,000 - but not everyone is a fan (Image: Getty)

However, fans have been left divided as to which dress they preferred after she stepped out to her wedding reception wearing a slinky halter neck dress designed by Stella McCartney.

The second number, which she wore to party the night away with 200 guests at Frogmore House, showed off her slender frame before falling into a fishtail and she accessorised it with an aquamarine ring gifted to her from Diana's personal jewellery collection.

Speaking on the rumoured £80,000 design, Stella told WWD: "I am so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design.

“It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day."

So which dress did you prefer?