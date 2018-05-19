Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress revealed

The Suits actress looked incredible in a simple white dress from the French label - and a stunning diamond tiara.

Meghan Markle wore a Givenchy wedding dress for her marriage to Prince Harry.

The US actress was seen in the back of a Rolls Royce Phantom when she left Cliveden House with her mum Doria Ragland.

While TV cameras only got a glimpse of the 36-year-old's dress, it certainly promised to be as spectacular as everyone expected.

She was wearing a full veil and tiara, and a white dress that had a straight boat neck.

Meghan looked sensational in the long white dress (Image: Getty)

When she got out of the car at St. George's Chapel, it was revealed that she opted for a simple column dress with long sleeves - and an enormous veil that was carried by her ten-strong army of pageboys and bridesmaids.

It was a very different look to what her new sister-in-law Kate Middleton wore when she wed Prince William in 2011.

There had been plenty of rumours about who might be designing her wedding dress, with Ralph and Russo, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Rouland Mouret all in the frame at one point or another.

Meghan looked sensational when she wed Prince Harry (Image: Getty)

E! correspondant Melanie Bromley told Harper's Bazaar: “Meghan’s dress is expected to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It’s going to be featured in the history books so needs to stand the test of time"

One more persistent rumour is that her dress will cost £100,000 - and she will be paying for it herself.

The newlyweds beamed with delight after saying their vows (Image: Getty)

Kensington Palace previously released a statement outlining the costings of the wedding.

It read: "As was the case with the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Royal Family will pay for the core aspects of the wedding, such as the church service, the associated music, flowers, decorations, and the reception afterwards."