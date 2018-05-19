Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding guests must follow these strict dress codes

19 May 2018, 11:17

Harry and Meghan

When it comes to outfits, a Royal Wedding comes with a Royal protocol.

Finding the perfect outfit for a wedding can be stressful enough, but it's a whole different ball game when it comes to attending an actual Royal Wedding.

Guests who are going to be present at the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must follow a strict set of guidelines in order to make sure that they're dressed appropriately.

Read more: George Clooney and the Beckhams arrive at the Royal Wedding 

According to Mammamia.com, women must wear a hat whilst inside the church. Not only does it act as a symbol of wealth (the bigger the hat, the bigger the bank account), it also looks wonderfully sophisticated.


Credit: PA Images - The Queen wore a soft shade of yellow at Kate and William's wedding 

As well as the correct headwear, women must also refrain from wearing wedged heels - apparently The Queen hates them. So only the stiletto variety will do.


Credit: PA Images - Kate nails a sophisticated look in elegant heels 

The only colour nail varnish must be nude - no snazzy summer colours or fancy gel tips. And, in keeping with the 'nude' theme, it's flesh coloured tights only.

 
Credit: PA Images - Kate's nails were beautifully natural on her wedding day 

When it comes to Prince Harry, the flame haired Royal will be expected to don his military uniform. 

Despite no longer serving in the forces, this is a requirement and was started by Queen Victoria's husband - Prince Albert. The likes of Prince Phillip, Prince Charles and Prince William all wore their military attire for their wedding days.

Read more: Cath Kidston's Royal Wedding range is a must-have for all Harry and Meghan fans


Credit: PA Images - Prince William wore his military suit for his wedding day

Meghan Markle has been known to challenge traditions already, but it is expected of her to select a British designer for her gown, and her bouquet must include myrtle. 

Considered the “herb of love”, Queen Victoria introduced this tradition and Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have all followed suit. 


Credit: PA Images - Princess Diana had myrtle in her bouquet as she wed Prince Charles

So, next time you're struggling to decide on an outfit for an upcoming wedding, spare a thought for royal guests!

WATCH! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Wedding horses

Meet Tyrone and Storm, the horses pulling Harry and Meghan's wedding carriage
Royal Wedding Harry and Meghan

Revealed! What Prince Harry said to Meghan Markle at the altar

princess Charlotte

Look how cute Princess Charlotte and Prince George look!

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News