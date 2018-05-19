Revealed! What Prince Harry said to Meghan Markle at the altar

As if we couldn't love Prince Harry anymore, he made us well up when we learnt of his first mutterings to Meghan Markle after seeing her walk down the aisle.

Overawed by the occasion and his stunning bride, Harry, dressed in a military uniform, said: "You look amazing", before adding: "I'm so lucky!"

Meghan looked the picture of elegance in a simple white Givenchy gown, diamond-encrusted tiara and long veil.

When she got out of the car at St. George's Chapel, it was revealed that she opted for a simple column dress with long sleeves - and an enormous veil that was carried by her ten-strong army of pageboys and bridesmaids.

It was a very different look to what her new sister-in-law Kate Middleton wore when she wed Prince William in 2011.

There had been plenty of rumours about who might be designing her wedding dress, with Ralph and Russo, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Rouland Mouret all in the frame at one point or another.



