Revealed! What Prince Harry said to Meghan Markle at the altar

19 May 2018, 12:55

As if we couldn't love Prince Harry anymore, he made us well up when we learnt of his first mutterings to Meghan Markle after seeing her walk down the aisle.

Overawed by the occasion and his stunning bride, Harry, dressed in a military uniform, said: "You look amazing", before adding: "I'm so lucky!"

Meghan looked the picture of elegance in a simple white Givenchy gown, diamond-encrusted tiara and long veil.

Read more: See Meghan's Givenchy dress in all its glory

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chap

They will take the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their marriage (Image: Getty)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chap

Hollywood stars George Clooney, Idris Elba and David and Victoria Beckham were among the A-list attending (Image: Getty)

The couple looked thrilled to finally be husband and wife (Image: Getty)

 

Credit: Getty.

When she got out of the car at St. George's Chapel, it was revealed that she opted for  a simple column dress with long sleeves - and an enormous veil that was carried by her ten-strong army of pageboys and bridesmaids.

It was a very different look to what her new sister-in-law Kate Middleton wore when she wed Prince William in 2011

There had been plenty of rumours about who might be designing her wedding dress, with Ralph and Russo, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Rouland Mouret all in the frame at one point or another. 


Latest News

See more Latest News

Manuel Pellegrini is close to agreeing deal to take over as West Ham manager
Royal Wedding horses

Meet Tyrone and Storm, the horses pulling Harry and Meghan's wedding carriage
princess Charlotte

Look how cute Princess Charlotte and Prince George look!

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News