Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding cake has been revealed - and it's incredible

See the first picture of the couple's lemon and elderflower cake - which has special ingredients straight from the Queen's garden.

Claire Ptak was selected to make what could be the most highly anticipated cake of her life - and pictures reveal it is even more gorgeous than people imagined.

The pastry chef and owner of Violet Bakery was chosen to make the wedding cake that Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, will be cutting on Saturday May 19th, and will be concocting a lemon elderflower number as requested by the royal couple.

This afternoon, Kensington Palace shared a picture of the cake in all its glory... served up on very regal golden platters.

The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/kt5lE4tEn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

It was revealed in March that the baking honours would be going to Claire, who runs Violet Bakery in Hackney, East London.

American-born Claire has been dubbed one of London's most 'hip' bakers, and has a growing reputation in the baking world for making organic goods decorated with fresh flowers.

The Californian came to the UK in 2005 and began her baking extravaganza by cooking at home and selling her goods on a market stall, before buying what is now Violet Cakes in Hackney in 2010.

It's no surprise that she comes from a long line of skilled cake-makers, and her first job at the age of 14 was in a bakery.

She revealed to CBS: "Well, my mother’s a great baker, my grandmother’s a great baker.

"And where I grew up in Inverness, just north of San Francisco, it’s rural, and we had wild blackberries and apple trees. And so there was a lot of emphasis on baking with fruit that was in season."

In an interview with the Telegraph, Claire revealed that to begin with, not all her cakes were tasty.

She said: "I used to make really disgusting things. I would put a bunch of stuff in a bowl and mix it all up. They were called 'experiment cakes' – with sprinkles on."

However, Claire clearly figured out all the best flavour combinations pretty quickly as she nabbed an internship, through which she met our very own Jamie Oliver, and began to appear in his Sainsbury's TV ads.

Once she established Violet, she was even interviewed by Meghan Markle herself.

The American actress and soon-to-be Royal, who managed her own lifestyle website The Tig, gave Violet Cakes glowing reviews for "using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle this morning, before enjoying a carriage procession along the streets of Windsor.

Their wedding cake isn't the only change in tradition - they are also serving the food at their reception in bowls, rather than having a full sit down meal.