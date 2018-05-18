These are the EXACT times of the Royal Wedding running order

Excited for the Royal Wedding this weekend? Here's the ultimate guide to all the best royal wedding coverage.

It's not very often that a Royal Wedding rolls around.

The last big occasion was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding back in 2011 and the next big Royal Wedding is unlikely to be until one of their children ties the knot.

So in order to fully embrace the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle you won't want to miss a thing whether you are watching at home or at a street party.

Windsor Castle is the location of St George's Chapel, where Meghan and Harry will wed | Picture: PA

Of course, Heart has your back on the air waves all day long but if you are screening the royal wedding for friends at a viewing party or as party of your garden or street party then you're spoilt for choice coverage wise.

Both the BBC, Sky One and ITV's coverage of the big event starts at 9am and will run right through until 2pm on BBC One and 3pm on ITV and Sky One.

If you're not bothered about any of the pre-coverage, don't worry, the main action doesn't kick off until 12pm.

The wedding service at St George's Chapel will begin at midday and will be conducted by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

At 1pm, the newlyweds will then take a procession from the chapel so spectators can get a glimpse of the happy couple as they pass through Windsor high street and town centre and back up along the Long Walk for their reception.

