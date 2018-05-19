Watch the Royal Wedding online now

19 May 2018, 10:17

Windsor castle

Not near a TV? No problem, you can see all the action from the Royal Wedding right here.

Heart is live from Windsor from 10am until 4pm today, bringing you all the latest news and atmosphere from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. 

Make sure you don't miss a moment by keeping an eye on our live blog - click here to take a look, and use #HeartRoyalWedding to join in the fun on Twitter and Instagram. 

If you can't get to a TV and want to see the big 'I Do' moment, don't worry - we've got a live feed from the wedding, too. 

Tune in below - and don't forget to tweet @Thisisheart to let us know how you're celebrating the biggest Feel Good moment of the year.

