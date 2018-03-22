Who is performing at the Queen’s birthday party 2018? Venue, line-up and how to get tickets

By Rume Ugen

A star-studded line-up is in the works as the likes of Sir Tom Jones and Kylie Minogue take to the stage at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II birthday on April 21st.

When is the Queen's Birthday concert?

A concert will be held in honour of The Queen's birthday at Royal Albert Hall in London and will be attended by members of the royal family, including Her Royal Highness.

Where is the Queen's birthday concert?

The Queen's birthday concert will see a string of artists take to the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall in Kensington.

Who is performing at The Queen's birthday concert?

A star-studded line-up set to perform include headline performers Sir Tom Jones and Kylie Minogue, in addition to Shawn Mendes, Anne-Marie and Craig David.

It's also been announced that Shaggy and Sting will be performing together after news they have made a joint album.

Where can I get tickets to the Queen's birthday concert?

Tickets for the occasion can be purchased at the Royal Albert Hall's website.

Will the Queen's birthday concert be on TV?

Fans who aren't lucky enough to snap up tickets for the show can watch the concert live on BBC One.

How old is the Queen?

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be turning 92 years old on April 21st.

When is the Queen's birthday? Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her birthday on April 21st. Her official birthday which, includes a parade and the Royal Trooping of Colour, normally takes place on the second weekend of June.

Why does the Queen have two birthdays?

The Queen has two birthdays, one on the official date she was born on April 21st and another "official" birthday in June. This tradition is more to do with the uncertainty surrounding British weather.

Her father George began the tradition as he felt his birthday in November would be too cold to celebrate with annual parade. Since then, all monarch's have had the option of a summer birthday.