This Is Why Prince George ALWAYS Wears Shorts Whatever The Weather

Have you noticed that the three-year-old royal barely ever wears trousers?

There's no doubt that Prince George is a trendsetter, with many of the clothes he's sported wearing flying off the shelves.

However, there's something we noticed about the four-year-old fashion icon after looking back at his portfolio of stylish photographs.

Prince George NEVER wears trousers and believe it or not, there is a specific reason for this.

Apparently, it's considered a bit common for boys to wear trousers because as far as royals and upper aristocracy are concerned boys should always be dressed in shorts.

"It's a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts," explains etiquette expert William Hanson.

"Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England.

Prince Harry and Prince William Talk About Diana 00:36

Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class – quite suburban. And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban. Even the Duchess of Cambridge."

In fact, if you take a closer look at Prince William and Prince Harry's old family photos, you will see that they were all brought up wearing shorts until they were deemed old enough to wear trousers.

According to Hanson, the custom dates back to the sixteenth century.

"The usual custom is that a boy graduates to trousers around eight years old," he explains.

"This is, historically, perhaps due to the practice of 'breeching', which dates back to the sixteenth century. A newborn boy would be dressed in a gown for their first year or two (these gowns have survived as the modern Christening robe) and then he was 'breeched' and wore articles of clothing that more resembled shorts or trousers than dresses."