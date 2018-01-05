Zara Phillips And Mike Tindall Reveal There’s Another Royal Baby On The Way

Now Playing
Rain The Script Download 'Rain' on iTunes
5 January 2018, 13:52
The Queen's granddaughter and her husband are expecting their second child.
The Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips is expecting her second child with former Rugby player Mike Tindall.
A spokeswoman for the couple has revealed the news but no further information has been given regarding the pregnancy.
The couple have a three year old daughter called Mia but sadly Zara miscarried during her second pregnancy.
This is a breaking news story and we will update with more information as it emerges from official sources.