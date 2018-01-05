Zara Phillips And Mike Tindall Reveal There’s Another Royal Baby On The Way

5 January 2018, 13:52

Zara Phillips

The Queen's granddaughter and her husband are expecting their second child.

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips is expecting her second child with former Rugby player Mike Tindall.

A spokeswoman for the couple has revealed the news but no further information has been given regarding the pregnancy.

The couple have a three year old daughter called Mia but sadly Zara miscarried during her second pregnancy.

This is a breaking news story and we will update with more information as it emerges from official sources.

