Zara Phillips And Mike Tindall Reveal There’s Another Royal Baby On The Way

The Queen's granddaughter and her husband are expecting their second child.

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips is expecting her second child with former Rugby player Mike Tindall.

A spokeswoman for the couple has revealed the news but no further information has been given regarding the pregnancy.

The couple have a three year old daughter called Mia but sadly Zara miscarried during her second pregnancy.

This is a breaking news story and we will update with more information as it emerges from official sources.