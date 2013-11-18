School Closures In Berkshire, Oxfordshire, North Hampshire & Thames Valley

Check the latest schools in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Bucks & North Hampshire affected by the winter weather...

Just select your school's local authority area on the map below to check the latest status.

Reporting school closures

Please contact your local authority directly, the below relies on information provided directly by their websites. If you represent an Academy or independent school, please email thamesvalley.news@heart.co.uk from an official school email account providing full details and a contact telephone number.

If you think your school may be closed but is not listed, please contact them directly or check the school's website and social media channels for advice. The information accessed via this map is provided by local authority websites, as and when reported by schools and updated.

Academies do not report to their local authority, so please check your school’s website for up to date closure information.

Below is a list of the academies and independent schools who have provided information directly to Heart, however we are reliant on schools providing this information so please note it may not be a complete list.