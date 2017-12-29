School Closures In Yorkshire

As temperatures plummet and snow disrupts schools and transport links, Heart has the latest school closures and travel information.

School Closures

Click the link through to your local council school closure page to find out if your school is closed due to the bad weather...

Barnsley

Bradford

Calderdale

Doncaster

Kirklees

Leeds

Rotherham

Sheffield

Wakefield

Please note, information on these websites is maintained by the relevant authorities.

Public Transport

When the bad weather hits, public transport is often hit with delays, cancellations and amendments to timetables. Whether you're travelling on the bus, train or in the air, the latest information can be found below...

Arriva

First Bus

Tiger Bus

Northern Rail

First Trans Pennine

National Rail

West Yorkshire PTE

South Yorkshire PTE

Leeds Bradford Airport

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Travel News

Stuck on the ice? See the AA- Driving in the Winter Weather guide.

Heart's Live Updates

