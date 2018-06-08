David Attenborough urges fans to 'save the bees' with cute teaspoon gesture

The Blue Planet star warned fans humans will only have four years to live should bees become extinct.

David Attenborough has shared a remedy to help save tired bees in the summer by leaving a teaspoon of sugar and water to help rehydrate them.

The 92-year-old documentary maker took to his Facebook to warn that humans would only have 4 years to live if bees became extinct, noting that 1/3 of bees have already died out.

David claims some deaths could be prevented, as bees running low on energy are often mistaken for dead, when in fact they are just in need of rehydration.

He wrote: "This time of year bees can often look like they are dying or dead, however, they're far from it. Bees can become tired and they simply don't have enough energy to return to the hive which can often result in being swept away.

If you find a tired bee in your home, a simple solution of sugar and water will help revive an exhausted bee."

The hack went down a storm with fans who flooded the comments with pictures and videos of them using the method at home, with some great results.

The post has since racked up 58,000 likes and has been shared over 200,000 times in a bid to raise awareness of the issue.