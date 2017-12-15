NASA Have Made A Brand New Discovery In The Search For Aliens!

Astronomists have come one step closer to finding life outside of earth as they discover a solar system with as many planets as our own!

It looks like we could be one step closer to discovering aliens as NASA have made a brilliant discovery that appears to confirm we're not alone.

Scientists have discovered a brand new planet that orbits the Keplar-90 star, a sun which looks exactly like ours.

The discovery of this new planet means the Keplar-90 now has eight planets in its solar system, making it the only solar system we know of to have just as many planets as we do.

What's more, the planets discovered draw some uncanny similarities to our own, with rocky globes orbiting close to its sun and the more gas-filled worlds further away.

AI takes on a new mission: planet hunting. See how we used machine learning to hunt for new planets in @NASAKepler data–and actually found one → https://t.co/ycI0xXetdi pic.twitter.com/zsjQZQdyYy — Google (@Google) 14 December 2017

The star and its family of planets were already known about, having been detected by the Kepler space telescope. But the breakthrough came when astronomers found the new world, which was done using Google’s artificial intelligence technology.

This clever computer had been designed to alert any signs of planets that may have been too hard to track by humans.

New information indicates that there could be whole new worlds and solar systems hiding in the data that NASA have already collected that may have gone unnoticed as the signals were too weak for astrologists to pick up.

2/2 So excited to share 2 newly-discovered planets ID’d by Google AI models: Kepler-80 g, and Kepler-90 i -- which is in the first 8-planet system outside our own! Amazing example of how AI can help w/ new scientific discoveries. Next stop, hyperspace:) https://t.co/WWE2EuEdui pic.twitter.com/nOjecR57zD — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 14 December 2017

The Kepler telescope has already stored four-years worth of data from looking at the sky and 150,000 stars – far more than us humans could ever look through.

“Just as we expected, there are exciting discoveries lurking in our archived Kepler data, waiting for the right tool or technology to unearth them,” said Paul Hertz, director of Nasa’s astrophysics division in Washington.

“This finding shows that our data will be a treasure trove available to innovative researchers for years to come.”

It's exciting times ahead! If anyone is out there we hope they're friendly!