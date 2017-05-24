UK Weather: Britain Is Set For An EIGHT WEEK Heatwave!

Get your sun lotion out because the UK is about to get a heatwave a temperatures rise above average for this time of year.

Recently, you may have been feeling like summer would never come, what with the overcast skies and the never ending rain.

Well, that is all about to change as the Met Office long range forecast predicts that we will see hotter-than-normal temperatures during June and July.

From today, temperature will rise to 24C thanks to hot air blowing in from France and Spain, which will raise temperatures to 25C on Thursday.

From today, temperature will rise to 24C thanks to hot air blowing in from France and Spain, which will raise temperatures to 25C on Thursday.

We can expect glorious weather over the Bank Holiday weekend, with temperatures climbing up to 31C in some parts of the UK - that's hotter than the Canary Islands!

A Met Office forecaster said: "By the end of the month, it will become rather warm.

"By mid-June, more settled weather may dominate. It is likely it will turn warmer and may become very warm in places."

Today's pollen levels are moderate across central and southern areas, and low in the north pic.twitter.com/bhdZSGXJ9v — Met Office (@metoffice) May 24, 2017

July has seen highs of 31C to 36.7C in each of the past five years.

The official Met Office long-range forecasts are briefed to the Cabinet Office, councils, transport bosses and businesses.

It says: "There is an enhanced likelihood of more frequent sunny spells and winds from a continental flow in May.

"Sea surface temperatures around the UK are above normal, increasing the chances of higher-than-average UK temperatures."