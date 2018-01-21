Dolores O'Riordan: Cranberries singer's body in public repose

Hundreds of people have gathered to pay their respects to Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan whose body is in public repose.

Her open coffin is resting at the altar at Saint Joseph's Church, in her home town of Limerick in Ireland.

Fans, many holding white roses and daffodils, lined up outside the church to mourn at her side.

O'Riordan's music was played softly throughout the service and photos of the performer on stage, as well as one of her with the Pope, were placed around the church.

A message placed with flowers beside the singer's coffin read: "The song has ended, but the memories linger on."

One music fan, who visited the church to pay her respects, said the star was a "legend" who "took over the world" with her music.

She told Sky News: "I'm so grateful to the family that we - the public - got to see her and pay our respects to her... I thought she was amazing, she was a credit to Ireland."

Hundreds of Munster Rugby fans also arrived at the church to pay their respects after a game was postponed.

Father James Walton, the parish priest in the Irish singer's home town, said a funeral mass will take place at the Church of Saint Ailbe in Ballybricken, County Limerick, at 11.30am on Tuesday.

The funeral mass is expected to be broadcast live by local radio.

The 46-year-old Cranberries frontwoman was found dead in a hotel in London last Monday. She was in the city for a recording session when she was discovered in her room.

A series of tests have been carried out to establish her cause of death but police believe it was non-suspicious.

It comes as an inquest into O'Riordan's sudden death was opened on Friday in London.

The hearing has been adjourned until 3 April, when a date for a full inquest will be set.

The musician rose to fame in the 1990s and became renowned for her distinctive voice. The Cranberries enjoyed huge success with tracks such as Linger and Zombie.

O'Riordan had been working on a new album with the band in the months before her death and was expected to discuss its release with her record label BMG while she was in London, according to her publicist.

