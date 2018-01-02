Paris Hilton gets engaged to actor boyfriend Chris Zylka on ski trip

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton has agreed to marry her actor boyfriend after he proposed with an enormous diamond ring.

Chris Zylka got down on one knee in the snow while the couple were on holiday in the swish US ski resort of Aspen, in Colorado.

He held open a ring box, revealing a huge tear drop-shaped rock and the couple kissed when she said yes.

Announcing her engagement on her Instagram account, which has nearly eight million followers, she declared: "I said Yas!"

She went on to write: "So happy and excited to be engaged to the love of my life.

"My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted.

"I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist."

The pair have been dating for about two years after meeting eight years ago, and made their relationship official in February last year.

Hilton, 36, frequently posts on Instagram about her 32-year-old partner, who starred in the US drama series The Leftovers as well as animal attack movies Shark Night and Piranha 3DD.

He has also landed roles in The Amazing Spider Man and TV shows including 90210 and Twisted.

Speaking to People Magazine, Zylka described Hilton as "the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out," and said: "I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

He even has a tattoo of his fiancee's name in a Disney font across his arm - a mark of commitment Hilton recorded on Instagram this summer.

Reflecting on her new status on Twitter on Tuesday, Hilton wrote: "I'm engaged That's hot!!!"

