Celebrities have paid tribute to the victims of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that took place on Monday evening.

At least 22 people have been confirmed dead after the tragic events, which took place in the foyer at the Manchester Arena, north west England, at the end of the concert, and another 59 people have been injured.

James Corden struggled to hold back tears as he led tributes to the victims of the attack, many of whom were teenagers and children, in an opening speech on his US TV show, The Late Late Show.

He said: "It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight."

He concluded by adding: "We’ll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening.

Play James Corden Responds To The Manchester Terror Attacks 01:36

Ariana Grande is said to be feeling "broken" after 22 people were killed and more than 59 people were injured in a suspected terrorist attack after her Manchester gig.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Katy Perry shared with her 98 million Twitter followers: "Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show (sic)" whilst Demi Lovato wrote: "Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators ... My prayers are with you Manchester (sic)"

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

One Direction star Harry Styles wrote on his own Twitter account: "I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H (sic)" whilst his bandmate Niall Horan shared: "Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx (sic)"

Bruno Mars has "no words" after what happened, writing: "No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. (sic)" and Taylor Swift offered her "thoughts and prayers" to all affected.

She shared: "My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love."

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Actor Chris Evans wrote: "What happened in Manchester is beyond comprehension. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy," whilst model Kendall Jenner added: "what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected (sic)"

'Green Light' hitmaker Lorde felt "sick" after hearing about the tragic events that unfolded.

She wrote to her Twitter followers: "every musician feels sick & responsible tonight - shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari (sic)" British Prime Minister Theresa May has released a statement, paying tribute to the victims of "what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack".

Oh my god I've just read about Manchester Arena, absolutely heartbroken that this has happened in my city. Thoughts are with the families. — JasonManford (@JasonManford) May 22, 2017

What we know so far: