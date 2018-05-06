David Beckham leads support for Sir Alex Ferguson after surgery

During his managerial days, Sir Alex Ferguson split opinion across the globe.

But this weekend football fans across the globe are united in support for the former Manchester United boss as it emerged he had undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhoid.

The club released a statement saying: "Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage.

'The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

David Beckham, who was signed up by Sir Alex as a schoolboy, led the well-wishers, writing on Instagram: "Keep fighting Boss.. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family x @manchesterunited"

Portuguese and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo also reached out on social media.

Rivals Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City all sent their thoughts for the 76-year-old.

The extent of messages has proved just how much the Scot is loved and respected by so many - and not just those in the world of football.

Praying for The Boss that he makes a full recovery from his Brain Haemorrhage. So much part of my life personally and professionally for over 30 years. An amazing man and friend. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/HoAfFgBqsH — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) May 5, 2018

Praying for good health boss! pic.twitter.com/nX61uciQMg

— Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) May 5, 2018

Hoping & Praying for Sir Alex Ferguson. — Tinchy Stryder (@TinchyStryder) May 6, 2018

Thoughts are with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson right now.. Hearing he’s in hospital so hope he’s ok. The greatest manager I’ve ever seen.. #GetWellSirAlex — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) May 6, 2018

During his 26 years with Manchester United he won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles.

He was knighted for his services to the game in the 1999 Queen's Birthday Honours list.