RB Leipzig will resist Liverpool's attempts to get Naby Keita in January

RB Leipzig intend to resist Liverpool's attempts to sign Naby Keita in January.

Liverpool agreed a deal with Leipzig in August of last year worth £66.4m (€75m) for Keita to come to Anfield on July 1, 2018.

Sources have told Sky Germany that Leipzig are reluctant to let Keita go in January, even for an improved fee.

Liverpool have money to spend after selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, who completed his move to the Nou Camp on Monday, for a fee understood to be £146m.

Keita had a release clause in his contract at Leipzig which meant he would have been available this summer for £48m but Liverpool paid a premium to secure the player 12 months early, amid interest from Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has made 13 appearances for Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season, scoring twice and adding one assist. Last season, the Guinea international scored eight goals and added seven assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances.

(c) Sky News 2018: RB Leipzig will resist Liverpool's attempts to get Naby Keita in January