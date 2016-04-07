People Have Been Messaging You On Facebook And You Had NO Idea

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
So unbeknownst to us mere mortals, it appears that the Social Media site has been hiding a whole host of our messages without our knowledge... but don't worry, we're here to help you uncover them.
Right, so are you ready for us to go all detective, because here's what's been going down...
You know the 'message request' box in your messenger inbox? You know, the bit that allows you to either accept or deny messages from people who're aren't officially your Facebook friends?
Well, it turns out Faceybees does a bit of sorting itself before these messages even get to you in the first place.
"It's an outrage!" we hear you cry. "These messages were meant for us... it's time to reclaim them and take back what's rightfully ours!"
Okay, okay we hear you, we promise. Buuuut, try to see it as a sort of helpful spam filter.
However, this implies that there are unseen messages that didn't quite make it through the first stage of cuts, right?
But what if there was something important in those unanswered messages? That flirty message from the guy you gave your number to in the coffee shop that time that you thought never bothered contacting you? Christ, you could have been headhunted for the role of Queen of the World and you wouldn't be any the wiser!
ALIGHT. STOP. BREATHE. It's going to be okay.
Just follow these simple steps with us and all will be revealed.
1. Click on your Messenger app and go to the Settings button
2. Find the People button
3. Next click on Message Requests
4. Scroll alllllllll the way down to the very bottom and click the button that says See Filtered Requests
Hey presto! You've unlocked a treasure chest of wonders... go forth and read your messages wisely.
We are NOT responsible for the outcome... lol.
