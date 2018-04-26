HQ App is the new quiz app that has everyone battling to win thousands of pounds

If you haven't yet downloaded the viral pub quiz app, then we have everything you need to know.

If you've been sat in the office or the pub, then you might have noticed hysteria when the clock strikes 3pm and 9pm.

These are the crucial times you could be in with a chance of winning large sums of money thanks to a new interactive quiz app called HQ.

The app launched back in December 2017 and has since become a viral sensation, with as many as 100,000 people logging into the app throughout the day to win thousands of pounds in cash prizes.

What is HQ?

It's a live interactive quiz app which is hosted by cheery presenters. Contestants are asked multiple choice trivia questions in knockout rounds that will people kick o contestants scoop the money.

It sounds simple, but we've tried it and it's harder than it looks.

How does HQ work?

The quiz is in real time, with thousands of users logging on to answer questions. You only have 10 seconds to choose an answer, so you can't google it — we tried that. If you get a question wrong you are eliminated from the game and you can't continue.

Those who get the question right are then put through to the next round of questions until one person wins.

Where can I download the HQ?

The HQ app is currently free and available on both Apple Store and Android Marketplace

How much is the prize money for HQ?

The jackpot can vary between games, some prizes are worth £500 pounds and jackpots over the weekend can reach up to £8,000.

Who invented the HQ?