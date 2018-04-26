HQ App is the new quiz app that has everyone battling to win thousands of pounds
If you haven't yet downloaded the viral pub quiz app, then we have everything you need to know.
If you've been sat in the office or the pub, then you might have noticed hysteria when the clock strikes 3pm and 9pm.
These are the crucial times you could be in with a chance of winning large sums of money thanks to a new interactive quiz app called HQ.
The app launched back in December 2017 and has since become a viral sensation, with as many as 100,000 people logging into the app throughout the day to win thousands of pounds in cash prizes.
What is HQ?
It's a live interactive quiz app which is hosted by cheery presenters. Contestants are asked multiple choice trivia questions in knockout rounds that will people kick o contestants scoop the money.
It sounds simple, but we've tried it and it's harder than it looks.