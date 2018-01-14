Body found in hunt for 'crossbow killer' Anthony Lawrence

Officers hunting a suspected crossbow killer have found a body in a vehicle in North Yorkshire.

It is believed to be that of 56-year-old Anthony Lawrence, who was wanted after a man was killed and his pregnant girlfriend attacked at a house in Southburn, a rural village near Driffield in East Yorkshire.

Police said in a statement: "Since Friday evening we have been carrying out extensive inquiries into Mr Lawrence's whereabouts, which led to the location in North Yorkshire, upon where officers discovered a body."

The man killed, 30-year-old Shane Gilmer, lived next door to Lawrence.

The father-of-three and his pregnant partner Laura Sugden were found injured at the property after officers were alerted to a disturbance at about 9.20pm on Friday.

A crossbow was found at the scene.

Mr Gilmer, who worked for East Riding Council, died at Hull Royal Infirmary on Saturday.

Ms Sugden suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, and both she and her unborn child remain in a stable condition in hospital.

According to reports the village was placed in "lockdown" and police teams including dogs and the force helicopter carried out an extensive search of the area and local woods.

The public were warned not to approach Lawrence - who was also known as Tony Howarth.

Lawrence was known to both victims.

