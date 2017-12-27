One dead and 12 critical in Iceland tourist bus crash

One person has died and a dozen others are reported critically injured following a bus crash in Iceland.

The vehicle, carrying 46 Chinese tourists, was involved in a rear-end crash with another vehicle before it skidded off the road.

Police said one person died at the scene.

Another 12 people were critically injured and have been taken to hospital.

The car and the bus crashed near the Eldhraun lava field, 155 miles from the capital Reykjavik. The bus flipped over and two people were trapped underneath.

Three helicopters were used to take the most severely injured to hospital.

The bus company owner Fjalar Ulfarsson said the group was on the fourth day of a week-long visit to Iceland when the accident took place.

"The road there is narrow and had some icing from what I gather," Ulfarsson said.

The driver and another passenger were visiting from Lithuania. They were not hurt.

A relief centre was set up in a village for the other 33 passengers.

Police said an initial investigation suggested the car in front had slowed down to turn towards a lookout point.

