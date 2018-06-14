Robbie Williams shocks viewers as he flips the finger during World Cup performance

By Rume Ugen

The 44-year-old singer had been chosen to perform at the World Cup in Russia but left fans outraged when he swore during the live coverage.

Robbie Williams caused controversy by swearing during the World Cup opening ceremony in Russia, while singing his hit 'Rock DJ' for millions of viewers around the world.

The star, who is rumoured to be joining the X factor panel with wife Ayda Field this year, had got off to a good start with the fan favourite but later shocked when he knowingly turned towards the camera and made the rude gesture.

He also took a moment to add in a new cheeky lyric to the line "Pimping ain't easy, most of them fleece me", by adding in the words "but I did this for free".

Video of it pic.twitter.com/9jn67abuqO — LFC - A reds fan (@justanLFCfan) June 14, 2018

Fans soon took to Twitter to comment on Robbie's actions with some calling him out for making the offensive gesture during a primetime family game.

Others speculated the gesture could have been in response to criticism for his decision to take on the gig.

Many were left surprised when FIFA announced they had lined up the former Take That member to perform at the opening ceremony.

His 2016 track Party Like A Russian gained notoriety in the country and was met with backlash from press as the track appears to criticise the excesses of Russian oligarchs.